United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $47.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ UBNK opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. United Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. United Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 295.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBNK. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

