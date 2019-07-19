UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14, RTT News reports. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $14.70-14.90 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $14.70-14.90 EPS.

Shares of UNH opened at $260.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Hexo in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.61.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.75, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,115,574.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 6,430 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.21 per share, with a total value of $1,499,540.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,461.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,500. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,789 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 381,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,066,000 after acquiring an additional 74,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.