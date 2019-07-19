UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.70-14.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.70. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $14.70-14.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.61.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.73. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The company has a market cap of $253.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In related news, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,540.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,461.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $8,392,500. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.