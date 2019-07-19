US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $53.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00.

USCR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. 4,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,011. The company has a market capitalization of $795.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. US Concrete has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). US Concrete had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $333.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. US Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Concrete will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Jolas sold 5,053 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $234,812.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $872,753.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John E. Kunz sold 1,982 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $93,808.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,348 shares of company stock worth $574,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,581,000 after purchasing an additional 66,376 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

