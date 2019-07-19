V-ID Price Up 5% This Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One V-ID token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002690 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.22 or 0.05310727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039687 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000777 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 62,787,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,790,954 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

