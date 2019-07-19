VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.92

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and traded as high as $12.90. VanEck Vectors Coal ETF shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 4,199 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:KOL)

Market Vectors-Coal ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield return performance of the Stowe Coal Index (COAL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates COAL. COAL, calculated and maintained by Standard & Poor’s Custom Indices on behalf of Stowe Global Indexes LLC, is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies worldwide that are engaged in the coal industry.

