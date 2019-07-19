VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Trading 0.1% Higher

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.83 and last traded at $33.74, 854 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth $1,663,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth $562,000.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.