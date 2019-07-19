Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) were up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.66 and last traded at $52.39, approximately 4,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 80,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period.

