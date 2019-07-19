Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VEC. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 130.33 ($1.70).

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Shares of LON:VEC opened at GBX 80.94 ($1.06) on Wednesday. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 90.15 ($1.18). The stock has a market cap of $539.31 million and a PE ratio of -6.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.