VoteCoin Market Cap Tops $19,770.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $19,770.00 and $67.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 57.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00731361 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00264879 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057964 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003900 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000333 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 59,341,250 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

