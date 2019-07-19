Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.71

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and traded as high as $12.68. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 6,938 shares traded.

WSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Whitestone REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $504.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

