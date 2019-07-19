Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $83.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens set a $53.00 price target on Domtar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 target price on Chemours and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.87.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.85. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.54.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.68 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $445,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $220,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,961 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

