World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INT stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.96%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 13,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $382,269.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,578 shares of company stock valued at $539,365. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth about $216,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

