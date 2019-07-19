Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70, 3,557 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 84,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

