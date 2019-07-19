XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2,104.20. XP Power shares last traded at $2,061.40, with a volume of 4,776 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $398.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,235.64.

In other news, insider Andy Sng sold 514 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,600 ($33.97), for a total transaction of £13,364 ($17,462.43).

XP Power Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

