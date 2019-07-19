York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) CEO Purchases $17,385.77 in Stock

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) CEO Jeffrey R. Hines bought 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $17,385.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,841.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

YORW opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. York Water Co has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.69 million, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.23.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). York Water had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that York Water Co will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1733 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

YORW has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. York Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 36,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

