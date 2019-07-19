Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 price target on shares of Valeritas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 324,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,903. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $63.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $142,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $85,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,425 shares of company stock worth $1,949,397. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,903,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,377 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,865,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,385,000 after purchasing an additional 210,635 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

