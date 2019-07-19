Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) to report sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First American Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. First American Financial posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First American Financial will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First American Financial.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 target price on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Compass Point lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.50 to $43.75 in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 35,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $1,918,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $81,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,235. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 330.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 1,170.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

FAF traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.15. 455,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,820. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

