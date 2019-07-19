Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $592.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) will announce sales of $592.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $597.00 million and the lowest is $588.60 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $543.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $866.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, Director David A. Trice sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $596,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,237.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NJR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

