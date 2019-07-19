Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.23. 293,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,654. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $137.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.41. Tyme Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

In related news, Director David Carberry purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,450. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

