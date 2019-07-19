Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MutualFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. MutualFirst Financial posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MutualFirst Financial.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 19.24%.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MutualFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Marien sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $155,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,846.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,125 shares of company stock valued at $283,126. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MutualFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 510.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MutualFirst Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 9,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154. The company has a market capitalization of $275.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MutualFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

