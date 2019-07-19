Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.62 Million

Analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will announce $81.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.53 million and the highest is $82.70 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance reported sales of $70.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full-year sales of $333.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.67 million to $333.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $357.88 million, with estimates ranging from $354.50 million to $361.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 77.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.59. 868,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 44.92 and a quick ratio of 44.92. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

