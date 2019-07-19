Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.00 Million

Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will report $55.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.91 million and the highest is $55.05 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $48.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $234.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $277.54 million, with estimates ranging from $274.00 million to $279.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.67.

BAND traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 107,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,542. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $82.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28.

In other Bandwidth news, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,773,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $10,974,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,394 shares of company stock worth $28,203,587 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

