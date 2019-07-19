Zacks: Brokerages Expect Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Secoo’s earnings. Secoo reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secoo will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Secoo.

Get Secoo alerts:

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.22 million. Secoo had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Secoo by 136.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,335,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,693 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Secoo in the first quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secoo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 425,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo in the first quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secoo by 4.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SECO stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.64. 1,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.77. Secoo has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Secoo (SECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.