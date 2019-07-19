Zacks: Brokerages Set $15.30 Price Target for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $15.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Companhia Paranaense de Energia an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ELP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of ELP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,713. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.61.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,823,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,399 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4,778.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

