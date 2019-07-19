Zacks: Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Harvard Bioscience’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 39 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HBIO has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. 544,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,117,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,052 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 720,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 196,375 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 236,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 92,152 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

