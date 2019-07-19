Zacks: Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $3.88 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 165 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 4,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,193. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -96.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

