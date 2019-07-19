Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get Continental alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $13.14 on Monday. Continental has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental (CTTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.