Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Hold

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC is a leading media and Internet company. It is organized into four segments: The Match Group, which consists of dating, education and fitness businesses with brands such as Match.com, OkCupid, Tinder, The Princeton Review and DailyBurn; Search & Applications, which includes brands such as About.com, Ask.com, Dictionary.com and Investopedia; Media, which consists of businesses such as Vimeo, Electus, The Daily Beast and CollegeHumor; and eCommerce, which includes HomeAdvisor and ShoeBuy. IAC’s brands and products are among the most recognized in the world reaching users in over 200 countries. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.82.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $4.89 on Wednesday, reaching $243.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,221. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $144.71 and a 1 year high of $242.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.98, for a total transaction of $674,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,440. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

