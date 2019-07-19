Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 6.73%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.86%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Robert W. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $62,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,623.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,280,000 after acquiring an additional 62,368 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

