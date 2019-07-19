Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to Sell

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PK. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PK stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.79 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,511 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,855,000 after buying an additional 43,079 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 97.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,199,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,519,000 after buying an additional 2,075,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,106,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 300,624 shares in the last quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

