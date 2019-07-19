Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Shares of ARI stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 44.92, a current ratio of 44.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 77.15% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

