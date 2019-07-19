Zacks Investment Research Lowers Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Hold

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is primarily engaged in the real estate industry through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Real estate operations include commercial real estate, real estate development, residential and golf operations, property leasing, leasing properties for oil and mineral exploration and the sale of forest products. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $82.00 target price on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,910. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $67.01.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 500 shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark E. Patten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

