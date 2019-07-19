Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCAU. Nomura set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 63,059,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,035 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,405,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,093 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,684,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,917,000 after acquiring an additional 334,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,106,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,083,000 after acquiring an additional 197,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

