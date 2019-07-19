Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Shares of AJX opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 47.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 351,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 100,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 559.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

