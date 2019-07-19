Zacks: Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Portman Ridge Finance an industry rank of 87 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of PTMN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 36,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $88.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 88.64%. Research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

