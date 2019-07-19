Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $823.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $430,888.00 and approximately $823.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

Zeitcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,235,257 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

