Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 153 Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 153 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,742 ($35.83) per share, for a total transaction of £4,195.26 ($5,481.85).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 141 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,921 ($38.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,118.61 ($5,381.69).

On Monday, June 10th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 16,000 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02), for a total transaction of £465,600 ($608,388.87).

On Friday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 131 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,862 ($37.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,749.22 ($4,899.02).

Coca Cola HBC stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,735 ($35.74). 570,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.43). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,881.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of €2.57 ($2.99) per share. This is a positive change from Coca Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Coca Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Coca Cola HBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Coca Cola HBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Coca Cola HBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

CCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Coca Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,040 ($39.72).

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

