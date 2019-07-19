Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $620.00. Zotefoams shares last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 10,175 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 605.86. The stock has a market cap of $288.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

In other Zotefoams news, insider David Stirling sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 574 ($7.50), for a total value of £11,916.24 ($15,570.68).

About Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

