$0.13 EPS Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 236,975 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $1,969,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Radware by 9,989.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 153,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Radware stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.68. 267,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,952. Radware has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

