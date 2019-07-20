$0.97 EPS Expected for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.99. TD Ameritrade posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

AMTD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

NASDAQ AMTD traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $51.59. 2,198,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,133. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $60.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth about $14,758,000. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

