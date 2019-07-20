$32.05 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will announce sales of $32.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.87 million and the highest is $32.90 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $133.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.68 million to $138.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $160.16 million, with estimates ranging from $125.33 million to $184.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.14). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.27 million.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.64. 1,911,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, VP Gregg A. Seibert sold 24,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $482,656.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Mavoides sold 43,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $869,919.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,618,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,120,000 after buying an additional 1,277,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,403,000 after buying an additional 842,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 574.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 647,981 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after buying an additional 596,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

