$342.13 Million in Sales Expected for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) to report $342.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KEMET’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $343.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.00 million. KEMET posted sales of $327.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEMET will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $355.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of KEMET in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:KEM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.31. 1,275,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,075. KEMET has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.91.

In other news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $60,045.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shignori Oyama sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $52,361.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,104 shares of company stock worth $236,499 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KEMET in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KEMET in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KEMET in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

