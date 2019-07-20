58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $57.23 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research raised York Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.06.

WUBA opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.11. 58.com has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 58.com will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 61.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 77.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

