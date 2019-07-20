A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 590 at Barclays

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. A.G. Barr currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 614 ($8.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 894.24. A.G. Barr has a one year low of GBX 659 ($8.61) and a one year high of GBX 980 ($12.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Kemp sold 4,000 shares of A.G. Barr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.82), for a total transaction of £33,120 ($43,277.15). Also, insider Roger Alexander White acquired 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, for a total transaction of £388 ($506.99). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 74 shares of company stock worth $67,928.

A.G. Barr Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

