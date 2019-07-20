Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.21-3.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $87.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,148 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $4,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,171,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,199,910 shares of company stock valued at $93,837,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

