Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) in a report issued on Thursday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 309.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Aegis began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACASTI PHARM-TS in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

