ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AEY opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.