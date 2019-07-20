Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $339.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 950,381 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,477,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 412,679 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,021,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 378,345 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Agenus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 10,135,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 310,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 269,890 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

