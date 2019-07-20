Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,193,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the previous session’s volume of 259,700 shares.The stock last traded at $0.54 and had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aileron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 432.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.88% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

